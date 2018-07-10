Raising boys has taught a lot Kym and Sherri a lot about men. Sherri says that no matter how old they get some things never change, like the fact that they aren’t conversationalists. And Kym emphasizes that most importantly, mothers are responsible for the type of man their son becomes.

Black Moms Matter: Raising Boys was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

