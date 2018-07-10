Morning Minute: Trump Is Saving His Butt

Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh is Donald Trumps pick for Supreme Court. He’s a conservative but, more interestingly, he has previously said that he’s totally against convicting a sitting president. Chris Paul says this move was to save his own butt, because he definitely needs to be convicted.

