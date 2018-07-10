Morning Minute: Trump Is Saving His Butt

TJMS
| 07.10.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh is Donald Trumps pick for Supreme Court. He’s a conservative but, more interestingly, he has previously said that he’s totally against convicting a sitting president. Chris Paul says this move was to save his own butt, because he definitely needs to be convicted.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Morning Minute: Trump Is Saving His Butt was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Morning Minute: Trump Is Saving His Butt

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
ABC's 'The View' - Season 20
Sunny Hostin Of The View ‘Targeted’ And Had…
 1 hour ago
07.10.18
Billy Dee Williams
Billy Dee Williams The Original Lando Will Return…
 2 hours ago
07.10.18
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Tami’s Ochocinco Comments To Evelyn…
 11 hours ago
07.10.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Stevie J And Erica Mena Engage…
 13 hours ago
07.10.18
Brought The House Down: This Black Ink Chicago…
 13 hours ago
07.10.18
Lil Rel Howery & Jess Hilarious Are Bringing…
 15 hours ago
07.10.18
Motivation: This Amazing 11-Year-Old DJ Will Start Your…
 18 hours ago
07.10.18
21 items
Mayvenn Hosts #BEAUTYTALKS Dinner At Essence Fest
 19 hours ago
07.10.18
Rick Ross & Roc Nation Are Getting Sued…
 19 hours ago
07.10.18
Watch: Jay Rock’s World Becomes An 8-Bit Video…
 19 hours ago
07.10.18
Strange Or Cool? This Youtuber Makes Instruments Out…
 20 hours ago
07.10.18
On The Run: Beyonce & Jay Z Are…
 20 hours ago
07.10.18
The Internet Wants A Joint Album From Nicki…
 20 hours ago
07.10.18
Tiffany Haddish for GQ
Tyler Perry Buys Tiffany Haddish Her Dream Car
 23 hours ago
07.09.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close