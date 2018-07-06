Return of the Mack has been confusing us since it came out! If you’re like Damon you don’t even sing words, you just made noises on beat! Apparently he’s saying, “Well I tried to tell you so, but I guess you didn’t know.” And if you don’t know, now you know!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

If You Don’t Know Now You Know: ‘Return Of The Mack’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: