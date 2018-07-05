CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Janet Jackson Thanks Fans For Supporting Her In The Wake Of Father’s Passing

Jackson is set to headline Essence Fest this weekend in New Orleans, LA.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Janet Jackson's State Of The World Tour After Party

Source: Greg Doherty / Getty

Just days after the passing of her legendary father, Joe Jackson, Janet Jackson took to social media to thank fans for their support during this time of grief.

“Thank u for all your love and support. Means so much to me during this time,” the mother of one captioned her video.

Jackson is prepped to tackle her reinvigorated ‘State Of The World’ tour. She is also headlining this year’s Essence Fest in New Orleans, LA.

Janet shared an adorable throwback picture of her with her dad just a day ago.

💜

A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on

RELATED LINKS

Janet Jackson Thanks Joe Jackson During Acceptance Speech: “He Drove Me To Be The Best That I Can”

BBMAs: Janet Jackson Makes History As First Black Woman To Receive The Icon Award

Janet Jackson Reveals Struggle With Depression

Janet Jackson Thanks Fans For Supporting Her In The Wake Of Father’s Passing was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Janet Jackson Thanks Fans For Supporting Her In The Wake Of Father’s Passing

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
two young women with cash
Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To…
 59 mins ago
07.06.18
#MediaMakers: Meet Gina Charbonnet, Executive Producer Of Essence…
 18 hours ago
07.06.18
These Dogs Were Too Smart To Fall For…
 19 hours ago
07.06.18
Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott’s Baby Girl Probably…
 19 hours ago
07.06.18
This Proves You Never Know When Or Where…
 19 hours ago
07.06.18
LMAO: When The Dentist Medication Brings Out Your…
 19 hours ago
07.06.18
From Wakanda To Mutual Combat: Black Panther Star…
 19 hours ago
07.06.18
Breaking Bardi: Lee Daniels Thinks He Played A…
 19 hours ago
07.06.18
GG Music: Taylor Bennett Is In His Robbin’…
 20 hours ago
07.06.18
She’s Not Your BEST Friend If She Doesn’t…
 22 hours ago
07.06.18
Virginia Man Beats The Heat By Baking Cookies…
 22 hours ago
07.06.18
Janet Jackson Thanks Fans For Supporting Her In…
 22 hours ago
07.06.18
Evangeline Lilly Plays Miss Mary Mack. Do You…
 23 hours ago
07.06.18
Drake’s ‘In My Feelings’ Song Gets A Viral…
 23 hours ago
07.06.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close