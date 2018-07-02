CLOSE
When They Say ‘Don’t Feed The Sharks,’ You Should Listen…This Woman Didn’t Listen

Whale shark reflection

Source: VW Pics / Getty

A woman was on vacation in Australia feeding some sharks when she was suddenly dragged into the water by one of the animals. (Spoiler: Don’t feed sharks.)

 

 

The shark grabbed the woman by her finger. Thankfully she escaped with a fractured bone and a torn ligament.

 

#WeDoCare: 40 Powerful Images From The Families Belong Together Rallies

40 photos Launch gallery

#WeDoCare: 40 Powerful Images From The Families Belong Together Rallies

Continue reading #WeDoCare: 40 Powerful Images From The Families Belong Together Rallies

#WeDoCare: 40 Powerful Images From The Families Belong Together Rallies

 

