The 36 Million Dollar Question: Where Will Lebron James PLay Next?

Cleveland Cavaliers Media Day

Source: Jason Miller / Getty

All eyes are on Lebron James right now. James will not exercise the $35.6 million option on his contract with the Cavaliers for next season, and is now an unrestricted free agent. Which NBA team will be Lebron’s new home?

