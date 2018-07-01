The 36 Million Dollar Question: Where Will Lebron James PLay Next?

All eyes are on Lebron James right now. James will not exercise the $35.6 million option on his contract with the Cavaliers for next season, and is now an unrestricted free agent. Which NBA team will be Lebron’s new home?

