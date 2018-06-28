CLOSE
National
Home > National

Watch: Naomi Campbell Sits Down For A Conversation With Virgil Abloh In Paris

The two discuss being ground-breakers in the fashion industry

0 reads
Leave a comment
Virgil Abloh for Nike Presents: "The Ten"

Source: Nike / Nike

For the first in a series where British Vogue contributing editor Naomi Campbell meets designers making debuts at historic fashion houses, Campbell sits down with Virgil Abloh in his Paris headquarters.

The two talk about Virgil making history by being Louis Vuitton’s first black creative director, why he and Kanye West were so emotional at his fashion show, and breaking the glass ceiling with his career trajectory. This conversation between two industry-shattering black creatives is super inspirational.

Watch: Naomi Campbell Sits Down For A Conversation With Virgil Abloh In Paris was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Watch: Naomi Campbell Sits Down For A Conversation With Virgil Abloh In Paris

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
50 Cent Doubles Down On Tasteless Attack Against…
 5 hours ago
06.28.18
Watch: Black Thought Breaks Down The Lyrics To…
 5 hours ago
06.28.18
Tristan Thompson Unblocks Kim Kardashian In Honor Of…
 6 hours ago
06.28.18
Man Explains Why He Was Riding The Hood…
 6 hours ago
06.28.18
Saudi Woman Celebrates The Right To Drive With…
 8 hours ago
06.28.18
Kandi Burruss’ Daughter Riley Drops An Impressive 52…
 9 hours ago
06.28.18
WE TV Series 'Braxton Family Values' - Reunion Special Taping
It’s Going To Be A While Before You…
 9 hours ago
06.28.18
Is That Justin Bieber Or Post Malone? We…
 11 hours ago
06.28.18
Cardi R&B: Listen To Cardi B’s “I Like…
 12 hours ago
06.28.18
2016 BET Awards - Arrivals
BIG NEWS: Former Destiny’s Child Member Is Preggars
 13 hours ago
06.28.18
Black Music Month : Mary Mary
 15 hours ago
06.28.18
Mommy Over Everything: Serena Williams Says That She…
 1 day ago
06.28.18
Look At The Flick Of The Wrist: Floyd…
 1 day ago
06.28.18
Boricua!! See The Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Video That Stole…
 1 day ago
06.28.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close