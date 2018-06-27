Video: South Carolina Woman Charged With Hitting Black Teen At Pool And Assaulting Police

Stephanie Sebby-Strempel, 38, of Summerville, S.C. was charged after hitting a Black teen at a pool. She allegedly told the 15-year-old and his friends that, “they did not belong and they had to leave,” according to ABC11. She also referred to them as “punks” and called them racial slurs.

The woman then allegedly walked toward the teen, hit him in the chest, followed him toward the exit, and “hit him in the face at least twice.” The teens had been invited to the pool with a friend.

“Sebby-Strempel is clearly the aggressor in the assault even going as far as to continue to assault the victim as he was walking away from her,” the incident report said.

When deputies attempted to serve an arrest warrant for Sebby-Strempel on Monday, she physically resisted, said Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Maj. Tony Phinney. She was charged with third degree assault for hitting the teenager and two counts of assaulting police while resisting arrest.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark