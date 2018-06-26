CLOSE
Ariana Grande Celebrates 25th Birthday With New ‘Raindrops’ Video

One time for the birthday girl!

Ariana Grande is getting ready to drop her fourth studio album, Sweetener, later this summer, but in the meantime her Adrianators have a new visual to lose their minds over.

In celebration of her 25th birthday today, the ponytail princess debuted her new song “Raindrops,” which serves as the intro to her forthcoming album. Ariana also included a 33-second clip that shows her in all her thigh high boot glory.

Press play on the clip up top and cop the new album on August 17.

Ariana Grande Celebrates 25th Birthday With New ‘Raindrops’ Video was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

