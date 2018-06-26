CLOSE
Rashida Jones Directs New Sexual Harassment PSA for Time’s Up, Narrated By Donald Glover

It should be common sense, but since it's not, here's a PSA

Donald Glover

Source: Xilla Valentine / GlobalGrind

Time’s Up just released a new PSA, and it’s narrated by Donald Glover and directed by Rashida Jones. The 3-minute animated video was created from Blue Seat Studios’ 2015 “Tea Consent” film, which demonstrates everything you need to know about sexual consent.

Blue Seat animated the PSA, while founder Rachel Brian wrote it. During the short, Glover discusses what is and isn’t suitable in a work environment. “Has the current wave of sexual allegations left you scared, confused? Maybe even a little angry? Is the culture shifting under your feet so fast, you can’t make sense of it? Or do you simply not know how to behave at work anymore?” he questions during the introduction, before later outlining four frequently asked questions about harassment.

The video is literally overflowing with dry humor, and the punchline at the end takes the cake. Donald quips, “If you’re still confused, please check out our website: http://www.dontpullyourd***outatwork.obviously,” before then offering the actual website link, http://www.timesupnow.com.

Check the PSA out on Buzzfeed here.

