Chief Keef’s Baby Mama Reveals Whether Or Not He’s “Bigger” Than Tekashi 69

Chief Keef’s baby mama has been running around with Tekashi 69 lately and if that’s not embarrassing enough, she’s actually telling people about it. In an interview, she reveals that she went down on the colorful-haired rapper. But that’s not all, she also tells the world which rapper is more “endowed”.

Tekashi69 did all tht shit to get his dick sucked by chief keef baby mama just for her to get on camera n say keef got a bigger dick…lmao…I CNT WIFE NO THOT pic.twitter.com/26NETEfZ2G — DiL (@dilptl77) June 23, 2018

