Joe Jackson Reportedly Hospitalized Due To Terminal Cancer

Joe Jackson

The Patriarch of the Jackson family is reportedly in bad health.

TMZ reports that Joe Jackson is currently hospitalized with stage-four pancreatic cancer. He has been reportedly suffering from the disease for a while but now it’s in the last stages and cannot be treated. Katherine Jackson along with some of his children and grandchildren have visited Joe.

Jackson is the father of 11 and the architect of the Jackson family dynasty which include. Jackie, Tito, and Jermaine. Younger brothers Marlon and Michael and daughters Janet and Latoya. The Jackson 5 went from small-town Gary, Indiana to superstardom with the guidance of their father but not without controversy.

Joe Jackson Reportedly Hospitalized Due To Terminal Cancer was originally published on mymajicdc.com

