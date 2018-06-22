CLOSE
Anita Baker To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at the “BET Awards”

BET Awards '11 - Press Room

Source: Jason Merritt / Getty

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, Anita Baker will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the “BET Awards” 2018. Baker’s career spans nearly four decades, and has given us hits like “Body & Soul,” “Just Because,” and “Giving You The Best That I Got.” Baker has won eight Grammy Awards and has seven platinum albums. Earlier this year, Baker announced her retirement and is currently on her farewell concert tour.

We take tributes to our legends very seriously. Who do you think should honor Anita Baker.

Also, BET has selected six individuals: James Shaw Jr., Naomi Wadler, Mamoudou Gassama, Justin Blackman, Shaun King and Anthony Borges to be honored as Humanitarian Heroes.

The “BET Awards” 2018 will air LIVE on Sunday, June 24 at 8 pm ET from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA on BET.

