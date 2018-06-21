CLOSE
Melania Trump Tells Us How She Really Feels With Tone-Deaf Outfit To Visit Migrant Children

What is wrong with these people?

Republican National Convention

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

Today, Melania Trump seemed to have the emotional intelligence of an apple when she decided to wear one particular jacket.

As previously reported, news surfaced that migrant children were being separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border and being sent to damaging “shelters.” Images and reports of the procedure caused outrage across the country.

Donald Trump eventually signed an executive order on Wednesday ending the separations after public pressure. Now it seems First Lady Melania wants to see what the kids have had to go through in person. On Thursday, she boarded a plane flying to one of the Texas “shelters,” but her wardrobe did NOT match the occasion.

Apparently, she thought it would be fine to wear a jacket with the phrase “”I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” on the back.

Once Melania got to Texas, she did not wear the jacket, according to NBC News. But by then, the damage was already done.

Social media came for her entire life.

Melania Trump Tells Us How She Really Feels With Tone-Deaf Outfit To Visit Migrant Children was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

