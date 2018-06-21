CLOSE
Mary J. Blige To Star In Police Brutality Themed Horror Film “Body Cam”

The movie follows LAPD officers haunted by the ghost of a boy killed at the hand of police.

Multi-talented Mary J. Blige will have the opportunity to flex her acting chops once again. After her two-time Oscar-nominated performance in Netflix’s ‘Mudbound,’ Mary is set to star in new police brutality centered film, “Body Cam.”

“The story has been described as a tonal blend of ‘Get Out’ and ‘End of Watch,’” The Hollywood report describes.

The film follows LAPD officers who are haunted by the spirit of a young Black man whose life was ended at the hands of White cops. The entire tragedy was captured by a body cam that was destroyed in a cover-up plot. Mary’s character becomes vexed by visions and begins to investigate what happened.

The script was written by Richmond Riedel and rewritten by Nicholas McCarthy and John Ridley, THR reports. 

