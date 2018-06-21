CLOSE
Entertainment News
Watch: Michael B. Jordan Attempts to Rewrite History in First ‘Creed II’ Trailer

Source: Lars Niki / Getty

Adonis Creed is back, and between personal obligations and training for his next big fight, he is up against the challenge of his life. The movie trailer is jam-packed with scenes that all lead up to the mic-drop moment: Adonis Creed (Jordan) will face off with the son of Ivan Drago, the antagonist in “Rocky IV.”

The film is produced by Irwin Winkler, Charles Winkler, William Chartoff, David Winkler, Kevin King-Templeton and Syvester Stallone. Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad, Wood Harris and Andre Ward reprise their roles, and “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler, who directed “Creed,” is executive producing.

Creed II is in theaters November 21, 2018.

