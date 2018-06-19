Michael B. Jordan Asks The Country To Stop Saying “Wakanda Forever” To Chadwick Boseman On The Street

Perhaps we’ve taken things too far.

At the MTV Movie Awards last night, Michael B. Jordan had a simple request of Black Panther fans.

CHADWICK ASKED MICHAEL TO ASK EVERYONE TO STOP ASKING CHADWICK TO SAY WAKANDA FOREVER IM WHEEZING pic.twitter.com/jBYNMmmDbg — mari 🎲 (@hemsolo) June 19, 2018

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark