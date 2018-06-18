Free Summer Meals At Oak View In Raleigh For Kids 18 And Younger…No Enrollment Needed

6 reads Leave a comment
Know a child who could use a free lunch during the summer months? Kids 18 years and younger can get a free lunch at Historic Oak View County Park in Raleigh starting today through August 3rd. There is no enrollment needed. Children’s activities will be included each day.
Happy Father’s Day! 21 Black Fathers We Love
19 photos Launch gallery
1. Stephen CurrySource:Allen Berezovsky/WireImage/Getty Images 1 of 19
2. Will SmithSource:Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic/Getty Images 2 of 19
3. Lenny KravitzSource:Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images 3 of 19
4. T.I.Source:Paras Griffin/Getty Images 4 of 19
5. Barack ObamaSource:Aude Guerrucci-Pool/Getty Images 5 of 19
6. Carmelo AnthonySource:Kevin Mazur/KCSports2014/WireImage/Getty Images 6 of 19
7. UsherSource:Todd Williamson/WireImage/Getty Images 7 of 19
8. Jay-ZSource:Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images 8 of 19
9. DiddySource:Brian Ach/WireImage/Getty Images 9 of 19
10. LL Cool JSource:Amy Sussman/WireImage for SIS International/Getty Images 10 of 19
11. Nick CannonSource:Brian Ach/Getty Images for My Little Pony Equestria Girls 11 of 19
12. Russell SimmonsSource:Steve Mack/FilmMagic/Getty Images 12 of 19
13. Chris RockSource:Jason Merritt/Getty Images 13 of 19
14. Pooch HallSource:Amanda Edwards/WireImage/Getty Images 14 of 19
15. Swizz BeatzSource:Michael Stewart/Getty Images for Flipeez 15 of 19
16. Denzel WashingtonSource:Noel Vasquez/Getty Images 16 of 19
17. SealSource:Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images 17 of 19
18. Muhammad AliSource:Ed Mulholland/WireImage/Getty Images 18 of 19
19. Devon StillSource:Monica Schipper/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows 19 of 19
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
