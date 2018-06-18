CLOSE
Free Summer Meals At Oak View In Raleigh For Kids 18 And Younger…No Enrollment Needed

African American school girl holding lunch on a tray

Source: JGI/Jamie Grill / Getty

Know a child who could use a free lunch during the summer months? Kids 18 years and younger can get a free lunch at Historic Oak View County Park in Raleigh starting today through August 3rd. There is no enrollment needed. Children’s activities will be included each day.

 

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

