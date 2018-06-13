CLOSE
The North Carolina Legislative Black Caucus Foundation Scholarship Event Is This Friday

There is still time to get your tickets for the North Carolina Legislative Black Caucus Foundation Scholarship Event happening this Friday at the Sheraton Imperial Hotel & Convention Center.

The goal of the foundation is to provide scholarships to students at all 10 public and private Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in North Carolina.  The event is a day to address topics that impact the citizens of North Carolina and students attending HBCUs in our state.

Mr. John White, 1st Vice Chair of the foundation, stopped by to chat with Karen Clark about the upcoming event. Karen will be hosting the banquet on Friday night. Details about the event and ticket information can be found here.

 

 

