Durham Public School Graduation Schedule

Congratulations to the Class of 2018
Monday, June 11
School for Creative Studies, Riverside High School 9:00 AM
Performance Learning Center, Riverside High School 12:30 PM
Lakeview, Lakeview School 3:30 PM
Tuesday, June 12
Southern High School, Duke-Cameron Stadium 9:00 AM
Riverside High School, Duke-Cameron Stadium 1:00 PM
Jordan High School, Duke-Cameron Stadium 5:00 PM
Wednesday, June 13
Hillside High School, Duke-Cameron Stadium 9:00 AM
Northern High School, Duke-Cameron Stadium 1:00 PM
Durham Schools of the Arts, Duke-Cameron Stadium 5:00 PM
