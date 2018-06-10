CLOSE
Local
Home > Local

Durham Public School Graduation Schedule

2 reads
Leave a comment
Graduates posing together outdoors

Source: Ariel Skelley / Getty

Congratulations to the Class of 2018

Monday, June 11

School for Creative Studies, Riverside High School 9:00 AM

Performance Learning Center, Riverside High School 12:30 PM

Lakeview, Lakeview School 3:30 PM

Tuesday, June 12

Southern High School, Duke-Cameron Stadium 9:00 AM

Riverside High School, Duke-Cameron Stadium 1:00 PM

Jordan High School, Duke-Cameron Stadium 5:00 PM

Wednesday, June 13

Hillside High School, Duke-Cameron Stadium 9:00 AM

Northern High School, Duke-Cameron Stadium 1:00 PM

Durham Schools of the Arts, Duke-Cameron Stadium 5:00 PM

Read Also:

Meet The Amazing 24-Year-Old Single Mother Who Just Graduated From Harvard Law School

Check Out Beyonce’s Best Stage Performance Outfits Of All Time

Durham Public Schools.Graduation 2018

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Durham Public School Graduation Schedule

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - February 12, 2014
PHOTOS: What’s Going On With Wendy Williams’ Feet…
 2 hours ago
06.10.18
35 items
Beyoncé Shares Sexy Photos Of Her And JAY-Z,…
 18 hours ago
06.09.18
Walmart Next Gospel Superstar
The Next Gospel Superstar Contest Presented By Walmart
 2 days ago
06.08.18
41 items
#RIPBourdain: Black Twitter Sends Condolences To The Famous…
 2 days ago
06.08.18
Ne-Yo
Watch Ne-Yo Slay On GMA
 2 days ago
06.08.18
Black Music Month: Her Name Is Janet….Ms. Jackson,…
 2 days ago
06.08.18
10 items
Woah Dere! Allen Iverson’s Daughter Is All Grown…
 3 days ago
06.07.18
Janet Hubert Blames Will Smith For Her Son’s…
 3 days ago
06.08.18
Watch: Jorja Smith Sings A Beautiful Mashup Of…
 3 days ago
06.08.18
Dictionary.com Was The Real MVP Today With Shady…
 3 days ago
06.08.18
8 items
Gift Guide: 8 Presents Your Pops Will Absolutely…
 3 days ago
06.07.18
Future Of Fashion or Old Fashioned? Saudi Arabia…
 3 days ago
06.08.18
Guys Are Thirsty Over This Woman Who Caught…
 3 days ago
06.08.18
Prince Gifs For Every Mood
 3 days ago
06.08.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close