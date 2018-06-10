PHOTOS: What’s Going On With Wendy Williams’ Feet In This Pic?

Here’s a hot topic! Wendy Williams’ photo shoot. She looks amazing!

.@WendyWilliams is looking better than ever in latest photoshoot. (📸: Robert Ector) pic.twitter.com/AgOS9K2QGm — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 8, 2018

Buuuuut what’s up with her feet? They look like they were made in a toy factory or replaced with prosthetics? Social media is calling Wendy out for supposedly photo shopping her size 11 feet to look much smaller than what they really are.

Wendy Williams girl you good in this picture but baaaaby who you tryna fool we know them feet ARE NOT yours! 😩💀😂🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/bDDuYIHszO — Hollywood (@That_Guy_Trei) June 7, 2018

Damn… They just straight up have Wendy a whole new set of feet. I. AM. DONE. 😂💀 — G.R.I.T.S (@KushAndKayla) June 7, 2018

Must Read:

Black Woman Handcuffed And Humiliated After Returning A Bra To Victoria’s Secret

WATCH: See The Epic Unveiling Of Haute By Hello Beautiful At The Model Citizen Launch

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: