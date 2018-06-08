Uh-Oh. You Gotta Find A New Way To Sneak Snacks Into The Movie Theaters

4 reads Leave a comment
So long to bringing your big bags into Cinemark movie theaters. The company is banning large bags in“an effort to enhance the safety and security of our guests and employees.”
Sounds to us like somebody isn’t making money on the concession stands like they used to. LOL.
Cinemark theaters is saying that bags larger than 12 inches by 12 inches by 6 inches will no longer be permitted inside the theaters. There will be exceptions for diaper bags and bags containing medical equipment.
