Trump Wants To Pardon Muhammad Ali…The Champ’s Lawyer Is Like, Nah…We Good

This morning, President Trump announced that he’s considering a pardon of Muhammad Ali….despite the fact that the late heavyweight boxing champion DOESN’T NEED A PARDON.
Ali’s lawyer promptly made a statement about what Trump said.
As you can expect, Twitter had some thoughts:
