CLOSE
National
Home > National

Trump Wants To Pardon Muhammad Ali…The Champ’s Lawyer Is Like, Nah…We Good

0 reads
Leave a comment
Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier Press Conference

Source: The Ring Magazine / Getty

This morning, President Trump announced that he’s considering a pardon of Muhammad Ali….despite the fact that the late heavyweight boxing champion DOESN’T NEED A PARDON.

 

Ali’s lawyer promptly made a statement about what Trump said.

As you can expect, Twitter had some thoughts:

 

 

Gift Guide: 8 Presents Your Pops Will Absolutely Adore This Father’s Day

8 photos Launch gallery

Gift Guide: 8 Presents Your Pops Will Absolutely Adore This Father’s Day

Continue reading Gift Guide: 8 Presents Your Pops Will Absolutely Adore This Father’s Day

Gift Guide: 8 Presents Your Pops Will Absolutely Adore This Father’s Day

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

 

 

 

 

Muhammad Ali , Pardon , trump

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Ne-Yo
Watch Ne-Yo Slay On GMA
 1 hour ago
06.08.18
Walmart Next Gospel Superstar
The Next Gospel Superstar Contest Presented By Walmart
 2 hours ago
06.08.18
10 items
Woah Dere! Allen Iverson’s Daughter Is All Grown…
 13 hours ago
06.07.18
Janet Hubert Blames Will Smith For Her Son’s…
 13 hours ago
06.08.18
Watch: Jorja Smith Sings A Beautiful Mashup Of…
 17 hours ago
06.08.18
Dictionary.com Was The Real MVP Today With Shady…
 18 hours ago
06.08.18
8 items
Gift Guide: 8 Presents Your Pops Will Absolutely…
 18 hours ago
06.07.18
Future Of Fashion or Old Fashioned? Saudi Arabia…
 18 hours ago
06.08.18
Guys Are Thirsty Over This Woman Who Caught…
 19 hours ago
06.08.18
Prince Gifs For Every Mood
 20 hours ago
06.08.18
Relatable: Post Malone Just Got THIS Phrase Tattooed…
 20 hours ago
06.08.18
Drake’s Dad Taps Into His Inner Mariah Carey…
 21 hours ago
06.08.18
15 items
PHOTOS: A Peek Inside The Walters Art Museum…
 22 hours ago
06.07.18
16 items
‘Sisters Of Comedy’ Keeps The Laughs Flowing With…
 22 hours ago
06.07.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close