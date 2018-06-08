Trump Wants To Pardon Muhammad Ali…The Champ’s Lawyer Is Like, Nah…We Good

This morning, President Trump announced that he’s considering a pardon of Muhammad Ali….despite the fact that the late heavyweight boxing champion DOESN’T NEED A PARDON.

Pres. Trump considering additional pardons, including late boxing icon Muhammad Ali: "I'm thinking about that very seriously, and some others… but I am thinking about Muhammad Ali." https://t.co/mbXMW7xJ7B pic.twitter.com/QyUERMSQ1a — ABC News (@ABC) June 8, 2018

Ali’s lawyer promptly made a statement about what Trump said.

Statement by atty for Muhammad Ali: “We appreciate President Trump’s sentiment, but a pardon is unnecessary.” @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/0gV3R1beyI — Chris Williams (@chriswnews) June 8, 2018

As you can expect, Twitter had some thoughts:

Muhammad Ali doesn't need a pardon. His conviction for refusing to serve in Vietnam on religious/political grounds was overturned by the Supreme Court in 1971. How about working on being humane to the living rather than trying to exploit the legacy of the dead? — Blair LM Kelley (@profblmkelley) June 8, 2018

THE SUPREME COURT OVERTURNED MUHAMMAD ALI’S CONVICTION 8-0 IN 1971. THERE IS NOTHING TO PARDON! pic.twitter.com/sMyalIQ173 — Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) June 8, 2018

Trump has literally been spending his time considering a pardon for Muhammad Ali, when his conviction was already overturned by the Supreme Court 47 years ago! Meanwhile he could have been using this time to prepare for the North Korea summit I'm sorry but this guy is a moron — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) June 8, 2018

