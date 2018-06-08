Watch Ne-Yo Slay On GMA

R&B artist Ne-Yo is back with his seventh studio album ‘Good Man’, the first album Ne-Yo has released since 2015, and features collaborations with Bebe Rexha, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and Romeo Santos. The electrifying singer-songwriter gets thousands of fans ready for the weekend rocking out hits, like ‘Good Man’ and ‘Miss Independent’ in Central Park, it’s part of this year’s GMA Summer Concert Series. His new album drops today.

WE SEE YOU @NeYoCompound!!! He's singing Miss Independent LIVE in Central Park right now! #NEYOonGMA pic.twitter.com/VGsvVViAMP — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 8, 2018

courtesy GMA

Must Read:

Meet The Amazing 24-Year-Old Single Mother Who Just Graduated From Harvard Law School

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: