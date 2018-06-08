CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watch Ne-Yo Slay On GMA

5 reads
Leave a comment
Ne-Yo

Source: Rachel Murray / Stringer / Getty

R&B artist Ne-Yo is back with his seventh studio album ‘Good Man’, the first album Ne-Yo has released since 2015, and features collaborations with Bebe Rexha, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and Romeo Santos. The electrifying singer-songwriter gets thousands of fans ready for the weekend rocking out hits, like ‘Good Man’ and ‘Miss Independent’ in Central Park, it’s part of this year’s GMA Summer Concert Series. His new album drops today.

courtesy GMA

Must Read:

Meet The Amazing 24-Year-Old Single Mother Who Just Graduated From Harvard Law School

GMA , Ne-Yo , New Music

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Watch Ne-Yo Slay On GMA

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Ne-Yo
Watch Ne-Yo Slay On GMA
 1 hour ago
06.08.18
Walmart Next Gospel Superstar
The Next Gospel Superstar Contest Presented By Walmart
 2 hours ago
06.08.18
10 items
Woah Dere! Allen Iverson’s Daughter Is All Grown…
 13 hours ago
06.07.18
Janet Hubert Blames Will Smith For Her Son’s…
 13 hours ago
06.08.18
Watch: Jorja Smith Sings A Beautiful Mashup Of…
 17 hours ago
06.08.18
Dictionary.com Was The Real MVP Today With Shady…
 18 hours ago
06.08.18
8 items
Gift Guide: 8 Presents Your Pops Will Absolutely…
 18 hours ago
06.07.18
Future Of Fashion or Old Fashioned? Saudi Arabia…
 18 hours ago
06.08.18
Guys Are Thirsty Over This Woman Who Caught…
 19 hours ago
06.08.18
Prince Gifs For Every Mood
 20 hours ago
06.08.18
Relatable: Post Malone Just Got THIS Phrase Tattooed…
 20 hours ago
06.08.18
Drake’s Dad Taps Into His Inner Mariah Carey…
 22 hours ago
06.08.18
15 items
PHOTOS: A Peek Inside The Walters Art Museum…
 22 hours ago
06.07.18
16 items
‘Sisters Of Comedy’ Keeps The Laughs Flowing With…
 22 hours ago
06.07.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close