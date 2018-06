Triangle High School Graduation Schedule: Congrats to 2018 Graduating Class

Congratulations to the class of 2018. Most graduation ceremonies will occur June 8-13, 2018 at the Raleigh Convention Center and the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh.

Raleigh

Friday, June 8

Broughton High School, Holliday Gymnasium, 2 p.m.

Middle Creek High, Raleigh Convention Center, 4 p.m.

Longview High, Enloe High School, 6 p.m.

Rolesville High, Raleigh Convention Center, 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 9

Knightdale High, Raleigh Convention Center, 8 a.m.

Holly Springs High, Raleigh Convention Center, 12 p.m.

SCORE Academy, Kenan Auditorium at Peace University, 2 p.m.

Garner High, Raleigh Convention Center, 4 p.m.

Crossroads FLEX, Kenan Auditorium at Peace University, 6 p.m.

Enloe High, Raleigh Convention Center, 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 10

Leesville Road High, Raleigh Convention Center, 2 p.m.

Wake Forest High, Raleigh Convention Center, 6 p.m.

Monday, June 11

Apex High, Raleigh Convention Center, 8 a.m.

Cary High, Raleigh Convention Center, 12 p.m.

Sanderson High, Raleigh Convention Center, 4 p.m.

Phillips High, auditorium at Enloe High School, 6 p.m.

Millbrook High, Raleigh Convention Center, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, June 12

East Wake High, Raleigh Convention Center, 8 a.m.

Athens Drive High, Raleigh Convention Center, 12 p.m.

Panther Creek High, Raleigh Convention Center, 4 p.m.

Heritage High, Raleigh Convention Center, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 13

Wakefield High, Raleigh Convention Center, 8 a.m.

Green Hope High, Raleigh Convention Center, 12 p.m.

Fuquay-Varina High, Raleigh Convention Center, 4 p.m.

Apex Friendship, Raleigh Convention Center, 8 p.m.

