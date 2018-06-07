CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Check Out This Little Girl Slaying Her Pre-K Graduation

0 reads
Leave a comment
caps

Source: twitter / Twitter

It’s graduation season and it doesn’t matter what grade you’re graduating from, it’s a time for celebration!

Little Aubrey was giving us #BlackGirlMagic during her recent Pre-K graduation. You couldn’t tell her nothing! We already know she’s going to be the star of Kindergarten. Check Aubrey out!

 

She’s going places!

Check Out This Little Girl Slaying Her Pre-K Graduation was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Check Out This Little Girl Slaying Her Pre-K Graduation

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Ne-Yo
Watch Ne-Yo Slay On GMA
 1 hour ago
06.08.18
Walmart Next Gospel Superstar
The Next Gospel Superstar Contest Presented By Walmart
 2 hours ago
06.08.18
10 items
Woah Dere! Allen Iverson’s Daughter Is All Grown…
 13 hours ago
06.07.18
Janet Hubert Blames Will Smith For Her Son’s…
 13 hours ago
06.08.18
Watch: Jorja Smith Sings A Beautiful Mashup Of…
 17 hours ago
06.08.18
Dictionary.com Was The Real MVP Today With Shady…
 18 hours ago
06.08.18
8 items
Gift Guide: 8 Presents Your Pops Will Absolutely…
 18 hours ago
06.07.18
Future Of Fashion or Old Fashioned? Saudi Arabia…
 18 hours ago
06.08.18
Guys Are Thirsty Over This Woman Who Caught…
 19 hours ago
06.08.18
Prince Gifs For Every Mood
 20 hours ago
06.08.18
Relatable: Post Malone Just Got THIS Phrase Tattooed…
 20 hours ago
06.08.18
Drake’s Dad Taps Into His Inner Mariah Carey…
 22 hours ago
06.08.18
15 items
PHOTOS: A Peek Inside The Walters Art Museum…
 22 hours ago
06.07.18
16 items
‘Sisters Of Comedy’ Keeps The Laughs Flowing With…
 22 hours ago
06.07.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close