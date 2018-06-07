Check Out This Little Girl Slaying Her Pre-K Graduation

It’s graduation season and it doesn’t matter what grade you’re graduating from, it’s a time for celebration!

Little Aubrey was giving us #BlackGirlMagic during her recent Pre-K graduation. You couldn’t tell her nothing! We already know she’s going to be the star of Kindergarten. Check Aubrey out!

Someone’s excited about going to kindergarten! #blackgirlmagic pic.twitter.com/rMdJRu3SMU — Merle T Murrain II (@MdotMurrain) June 4, 2018

She’s going places!

