The Rewind: Jamie Foxx As ‘Spawn,’ Drake’s ‘Duppy Freestyle,’ & Roseanne’s Cancelation

For the culture, by the culture.

Entertainment News
| 06.06.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

On the latest episode of The Rewind, we talk Drake‘s “Duppy Freestyle,” Jamie Foxx as Spawn, Superfly, and Roseanne getting canceled. Tune in for our take on these hot and newsworthy moments.

Brought to you by Fox’s The Four, coming June 7th at 8/7c.

The Rewind: Jamie Foxx As ‘Spawn,’ Drake’s ‘Duppy Freestyle,’ & Roseanne’s Cancelation was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading The Rewind: Jamie Foxx As ‘Spawn,’ Drake’s ‘Duppy Freestyle,’ & Roseanne’s Cancelation

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Walmart Next Gospel Superstar
The Next Gospel Superstar Contest Presented By Walmart
 60 mins ago
06.07.18
9 items
Ladies Love Purple Prince: 19 Women Who Ruled…
 2 hours ago
06.07.18
Black Music Month: Boyz II Men
 3 hours ago
06.07.18
Got Eem!: The Carter’s Fooled The World With…
 3 hours ago
06.07.18
Viola Davis’ New Action Flick ‘Widows’ Proves Female-Led…
 9 hours ago
06.07.18
Listen Up: Eagles Player Malcom Jenkins Used Flashcards…
 11 hours ago
06.07.18
Is It Wrong For A Man To Expect…
 15 hours ago
06.07.18
Happy Twins-day! Beyoncé And Jay -Z Finally Give…
 17 hours ago
06.07.18
5 People We Think Should Have Hour-Long Instagram…
 17 hours ago
06.07.18
Hump Day Blues? This Dancing Dog Should Get…
 18 hours ago
06.07.18
Fix It Jesus: These Raunchy Church Signs Will…
 18 hours ago
06.07.18
Hollywood Has A Major Diversity Problem; These Women…
 19 hours ago
06.07.18
Canadian Struggle: 10 Things Drake Could’ve Possibly “Been…
 19 hours ago
06.07.18
LOL: These Twins Are The Real Life Tia…
 20 hours ago
06.07.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close