Yeezy Season In Full Swing: Kanye West’s ‘Ye’ Occupies All 7 Top Spots On Apple Music’s Charts

"For all my dogs that stayed down, we up again"

2016 Hot 97 Summer Jam

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

If you take social media’s word for it, it may seem like a lot of fans turned their back on Kanye West before this new album even came out. Twitter was filled with proclamations of people swearing they weren’t going to check out his new album Ye, because they’re over whatever shenanigans may be surrounding Mr. West right now–but if the charts have anything to say about it, Kanye is still pretty popular.

Since the album’s release late Friday night (or early Saturday morning), all 7 tracks on Ye have held the top 7 spots in the iTunes charts–which still stands true as of Monday at 4pm ET. With that being said, it looks like people are listening to the album after all.

Kanye himself tweeted about the big accomplishment–both on Saturday and again on Monday, later revealing that he’s getting emotional over the fans who didn’t turn their back on him through all the turbulence.

We’ll see as the days go by whether or not Ye sustains these top spots, which will be a tell-tale sign of how much people are replaying the album. As with most things surrounding Kanye West, the consensus is either love or hate–but the truth remains that right now, fans are loving it.

Congratulations to Kanye on the major accomplishment.

