Guy Torry shares a story about how he met Suge Knight during a comedy show back in 1995. Lets just say he learned to not talk about his “salad bowl” head ever again.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

That Time Guy Torry Met Suge Knight was originally published on blackamericaweb.com