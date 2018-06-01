Violent Robbery At Durham Harris Teeter Causes Company To Change Hours

13 reads Leave a comment
A violent robbery at the Harris Teeter off of Horton Road in Durham has caused the company to make some changes in their hours of operation.
Check Out All The Black Models That Walked The Louis Vuitton 2019 Cruise Collection
9 photos Launch gallery
Check Out All The Black Models That Walked The Louis Vuitton 2019 Cruise Collection
1. Louis Vuitton 2019 Cruise Collection : RunwaySource:Getty 1 of 9
2. Louis Vuitton 2019 Cruise Collection : RunwaySource:Getty 2 of 9
3. Louis Vuitton 2019 Cruise Collection : RunwaySource:Getty 3 of 9
4. Louis Vuitton 2019 Cruise Collection : RunwaySource:Getty 4 of 9
5. Louis Vuitton 2019 Cruise Collection : RunwaySource:Getty 5 of 9
6. Louis Vuitton 2019 Cruise Collection : RunwaySource:Getty 6 of 9
7. Louis Vuitton 2019 Cruise Collection : RunwaySource:Getty 7 of 9
8. Louis Vuitton 2019 Cruise Collection : RunwaySource:Getty 8 of 9
9. Louis Vuitton 2019 Cruise Collection : RunwaySource:Getty 9 of 9
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – add yours