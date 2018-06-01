Local
Home > Local

Violent Robbery At Durham Harris Teeter Causes Company To Change Hours

13 reads
Leave a comment
Robbery

Source: stevecoleimages / Getty

A violent robbery at the Harris Teeter off of Horton Road in Durham has caused the company to make some changes in their hours of operation.

 

 

Louis Vuitton 2019 Cruise Collection : Runway

Check Out All The Black Models That Walked The Louis Vuitton 2019 Cruise Collection

9 photos Launch gallery

Check Out All The Black Models That Walked The Louis Vuitton 2019 Cruise Collection

Continue reading Check Out All The Black Models That Walked The Louis Vuitton 2019 Cruise Collection

Check Out All The Black Models That Walked The Louis Vuitton 2019 Cruise Collection

Nicolas Ghesquière announced last week via Instagram that he was staying on as the Creative Director and head designer of Louis Vuitton. In the age of musical chairs for this position amongst fashion houses, Ghesquière's fifth resort collection is undoubtedly his most sovereign and displays aspects of his personality with color, texture, and function. The fashion features over-the-knee sneaker boots that are perfect for walking through New York City or the streets of Paris. The clothing gives us a fresh take on workwear and mixes prints in a professional, yet cool manner. An undoubted nod to the 80s, get into the power shoulders and nod to streetwear. Click through our gallery to see all the looks modeled by Black women and dig deeper into all the style!

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

durham , Harris-Teeter , robbery

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Walmart Next Gospel Superstar
The Next Gospel Superstar Contest Presented By Walmart
 3 hours ago
06.01.18
Chills: This 11-Year-Old Girl Has Gone Viral For…
 3 hours ago
06.01.18
Cuban Doll Is The Definition Of Avoiding All…
 3 hours ago
06.01.18
12 items
Happy Pride! 12 LGBTQ Artists That Are Out…
 3 hours ago
06.01.18
New Month, Who Dis? The Only Thing We…
 4 hours ago
06.01.18
Top 25: Who Is Toni Braxton
 4 hours ago
06.01.18
#TBT: Classic Visuals Of Pusha T Without Braids
 19 hours ago
06.01.18
We Are Are Losing It Over This Man…
 20 hours ago
06.01.18
Get The Strap: Ja Rule Reigniting His Beef…
 21 hours ago
06.01.18
Why Are We Ignoring The Fact That Pusha-T…
 22 hours ago
06.01.18
12 items
What Are Thoooose: 12 Fashion Brands Only The…
 23 hours ago
05.31.18
Jesse Williams Is Reportedly Dating Taylor Rooks &…
 24 hours ago
06.01.18
Hey Cardi, Here Are Some Other Viral Videos…
 1 day ago
06.01.18
Fashion Nova’s Thot Fits For Men Have The…
 1 day ago
06.01.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close