She’s Back: Serena Wins First Match In French Open Since Birth Of Daughter

Tennis great Serena Williams always makes a fashion statment when she hits the tennis court. Williams donned an all-black catsuit reminiscent of a “Wakanda Warrior” for her return to the Grand Slam stage, defeating the Czech Republic’s Kristyna Pliskova in straight sets. The form-fitting choice was a shout out to “all the moms out there that had a tough pregnancy and had to come back and try to be fierce. Williams said she feels “like a warrior princess, kind of” when she wears the outfit.

