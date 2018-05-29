Retired Teacher Receives Letter From Trump…Naturally, She Marks All The Mistakes And Sends Back To White House

Yvonne Mason, a retired teacher who taught English in South Carolina, sent a letter to President Trump about the Parkland shooting massacre. She received a letter back that was covered with grammatical errors. As any teacher would, Mason marked all of the mistakes and sent it back to the White House.

“I have never, ever, received a letter with this many silly mistakes,” Mason said.“If it had been written in middle school, I’d give it a C or C-plus. If it had been written in high school, I’d give it a D.”

