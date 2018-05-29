Mariah Carey Sells 35-Carat Engagement Ring From Billionaire Ex….Would You Have Sold It?

The party is over for Mimi and that gigantic engagement ring she received from former-fiance James Packer. Once the two called off their wedding, Mariah Carey got to keep the ring, rumored to be worth $10 million, as part of a financial settlement.

According to Mariah’s publicist, “Mariah has been very vocal recently about her choice to move forward in her life surrounded by positivity,” her publicist told me. “That requires leaving emotional and material baggage behind, including an old engagement ring from an ex-boyfriend.”

Page Six is reporting that Mariah sold the ring for $2.1 million. However, reports indicate that the jeweler was ordered to sign a confidentiality agreement and cannot reveal that Mariah was the ring’s owner. But, the one-of-a-kind ring is easily identifiable.

this is Mariah Carey's engagement ring. It's 35 carats and costs $7.5 million. pic.twitter.com/mhKqzfHkxs — . (@_Vaun) January 22, 2016

Mariah Carey Reportedly Sells Massive Engagement Ring from James Packer for a Cool $2.1 Million https://t.co/i6gtYjWFw4 pic.twitter.com/30ag0h0RWr — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) May 28, 2018

