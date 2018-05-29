National
Video: African ‘Spider-Man’ Scales Side Of Building To Save Dangling 4-Year-Old; French President Thanks Him With Citizenship And Job

Tell everyone! Spider-Man is REAL.

Mamoudou Gassama, a 22-year-old immigrant from Mali, saved a young boy dangling from a balcony in France. With only his bare hands, Gassama climbed the side of a building to save the four-year-old. The President of France has offered Gassama French citizenship and employment.

 

 

Mr. Macron, the President of France, met with the hero.

“We’ll obviously be setting all your papers straight and if you wish it, we will start the process of naturalisation so that you can become French,” Macron said, accordin to ABC News.

“What you have done corresponds with what firefighters do; if this fits your wishes, you could join the firefighters’ corps so that you can do [such acts] on a daily basis.”

According to ABC News, “The boy’s father was later arrested and told police he had left his son alone to go shopping and returned home later than planned because he was playing Pokemon Go, an enhanced reality game, on his smartphone.”

 

