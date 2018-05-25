Local
Apex High School Teacher Suspended After Video Shows Him Choking A Student

Brian Kelley, a teacher at Apex High School, has been suspended after a video surfaced showing him choking a student, according to ABC11. An investigation is being conducted.

 

 

