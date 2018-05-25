Looking For Cheap Gas Over The Memorial Day Holiday

Are you hitting the road this weekend? You better fill up sooner rather than later. AAA expects moe than 41 million Americans to travel over the holiday weekend. That’s up five percent from last year and the most in a dozens year. Gas prices are at their highest level since 2014. Currently, the national average is at $2.96, and Friday’s average gas prices in North Carolina are $2.80, according to AAA. Looking for the lowest gas prices click here.

