Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watch: Kevin Hart Is Joined By Jack Black & Chris Paul For An Unlikely Game Of Basketball

Venice Beach will never be the same

0 reads
Leave a comment
Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Central Intelligence' - Arrivals

Source: Albert L. Ortega / Getty

In the latest episode of Kevin Hart‘s YouTube original series What The Fit, the comedian is joined by professional baller Chris Paul and actor, comedian, and musician Jack Black for an unlikely game of basketball.

These three take it to Venice Beach, where they recruit fans straight off of the boardwalk to join their basketball teams. You’ll have to watch in order to find out who came home victorious, but the person who scores the game-winning shot probably isn’t who you’re expecting.

Watch: Kevin Hart Is Joined By Jack Black & Chris Paul For An Unlikely Game Of Basketball was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Watch: Kevin Hart Is Joined By Jack Black & Chris Paul For An Unlikely Game Of Basketball

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Almost Friday Shmood: When School’s Out, Work Is…
 2 hours ago
05.24.18
Shooketh: This Cat Just Found Out She Was…
 2 hours ago
05.24.18
Morgan Freeman’s Misconduct Apology Proves Harassment Is An…
 3 hours ago
05.24.18
Watch: Pusha T Joins ‘The Angie Martinez Show’…
 4 hours ago
05.24.18
Watch: Anderson .Paak Joins ‘Desus & Mero’ And…
 4 hours ago
05.24.18
Eyes Front! This Road Rage Clip Has The…
 4 hours ago
05.24.18
Watch: Kevin Hart Is Joined By Jack Black…
 4 hours ago
05.24.18
7 items
‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Lands Its Ship…
 6 hours ago
05.24.18
Tea Talk The Podcast Ep. 4: Sierra Finds…
 8 hours ago
05.24.18
Wearable Art Gala - Arrivals
Blue Ivy Is A Rule Follower…This Video Shows…
 9 hours ago
05.24.18
BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-PROCESSION
Say What: Late Night Comedian Amber Ruffin Breaks…
 10 hours ago
05.24.18
N.C. Memorial Day: High Travel And Gas Prices
 12 hours ago
05.24.18
‘Empire’ Recap: The Lyons Go Out With A…
 19 hours ago
05.24.18
11 items
McDonald’s Inspiration Gospel Tour Kicked Off In Chicago…
 1 day ago
05.23.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close