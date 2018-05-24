National
Check Out The Cover Of Michelle Obama’s Forthcoming Book

First Lady Michelle Obama Holds Event At White House With College-Bound Students

Source: Mark Wilson / Getty

From the office of Barack and Michelle Obama:

Former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama revealed today on Instagram the book cover of her highly anticipated memoir, BECOMING, which is scheduled to be published globally on November 13, 2018.

Mrs. Obama selected the cover photo for her book jacket from a photo shoot that was done earlier this year in Washington, DC, by renowned portrait photographer Miller Mobley, with styling provided by Meredith Koop, Carl Ray, and Yene Damtew. Christopher Brand, Vice President, Creative Director, Crown Publishing Group, designed the book jacket.

In leading up to her book cover reveal, Mrs. Obama shared on her Instagram account four previously unpublished family photographs that illustrate moments in her personal journey of becoming the woman she is today.

 

 

 

She’s also been posting throwback photos on Instagram.

 

 

