Happy Birthday Maxwell

2016 Many Rivers To Cross Festival

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Grammy Award-Winning artist Maxwell turns 45 today. The critically acclaimed musician and singer is often described as an introvert, a persona and mystic that has intrigued fans for several years.

My first encounter with the “Lake By The Ocean “ singer was at an industry convention in 1995. He sported a huge Afro and was rather on the shy side. Later that evening, he hit the stage to perform songs from the Urban Hang Suite album. Maxwell took on a whole new personae, his voice was one of smoothest and sexiest I’ve heard in a long time. He could sing the alphabet song and make it sound sexy!

The Neo-Soul singer was off the grid for nearly eight years, however, during that time he’s stayed true to his musical roots. In 2016, Maxwell released the first single, “Lake By The Ocean,” from the highly anticipated album, “blackSUMMERS’night”, and he did not disappoint fans.

Catch Maxwell at the Art of Cool, Friday, September 28th at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Birthday wishes Maxwell!!!

Continue reading Happy Birthday Maxwell

Not now
Close