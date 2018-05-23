Music
Home > Music

We Want The Funk…Gotta Have The Funk..George Clinton’s Parliament Has New Music

1 reads
Leave a comment
George Clinton & Parliament/Funkadelic In Concert - Charlotte, NC

Source: Jeff Hahne / Getty

Have you heard?

A new Parliament album is out! No, you’re not hallucinating, George Clinton’s legendary funk group releases Medicaid Fraud Dogg, their first album in 38 years. The new Parliament album features P-Funk horn players Fred Wesley, Pee Wee Ellis, Greg Thomas, and Benny Cowan. Clinton is set to retire from touring in 2019.

Must Read:

Issa Rae Channels Black ‘90s Sitcom Characters In ‘GQ’ Spread + In-Depth Interview

Dawn-Lyne, Kofi & Rutina Discuss ‘Queen Sugar’ Season 3

George Clinton , New Music , Parliament

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading We Want The Funk…Gotta Have The Funk..George Clinton’s Parliament Has New Music

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2016 Many Rivers To Cross Festival
Happy Birthday Maxwell
 56 mins ago
05.23.18
Issa Rae Channels Black ‘90s Sitcom Characters In…
 16 hours ago
05.23.18
30 items
After Coming For Meghan Markle, Black Twitter Blasts…
 17 hours ago
05.23.18
Sad Solana Stans: SZA Is Taking Some Time…
 17 hours ago
05.23.18
Heart Melted: Dog Goes Viral For Becoming The…
 17 hours ago
05.23.18
Dawn-Lyne, Kofi & Rutina Discuss ‘Queen Sugar’ Season…
 17 hours ago
05.23.18
7 items
Black Celebs Who Wanted To Wait Until Marriage…
 18 hours ago
05.23.18
Did You Know? 9 Little Known Facts About…
 18 hours ago
05.23.18
Over Tha Head: Trevor Noah Had A Cameo…
 18 hours ago
05.23.18
Jada Pinkett-Smith Opens Up About The Struggles Of…
 18 hours ago
05.22.18
37 items
Star Transformation: Brandy
 19 hours ago
05.23.18
Ron Howard Geeks Out About Meeting Kobe Bryant…
 19 hours ago
05.23.18
World Goth Day: These Intense ‘Goth’ Nicknames Will…
 19 hours ago
05.23.18
OMG: ‘America Idol’ Favorites Reunite For A Hilarious…
 19 hours ago
05.23.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close