We Want The Funk…Gotta Have The Funk..George Clinton’s Parliament Has New Music

Have you heard?

A new Parliament album is out! No, you’re not hallucinating, George Clinton’s legendary funk group releases Medicaid Fraud Dogg, their first album in 38 years. The new Parliament album features P-Funk horn players Fred Wesley, Pee Wee Ellis, Greg Thomas, and Benny Cowan. Clinton is set to retire from touring in 2019.

Must Read:

