National
Home > National

Watch: Lena Waithe Talks About The Reason She Never Wears Women’s Sneakers

She lets us in on what it's like to grow up in peak Jordan era

0 reads
Leave a comment
69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Press Room

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Lena Waithe is the latest celeb to take on Complex’s series Sneaker Shopping, and she met up with Joe La Puma in New York City’s Stadium Goods for a day of shopping.

Throughout the episode, Lena talks about the reason she doesn’t wear women’s sneakers, why her fiancee bought her a pair of shoes instead of an engagement ring, and what it was like to grow up in Chicago watching Michael Jordan play basketball.

Watch: Lena Waithe Talks About The Reason She Never Wears Women’s Sneakers was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Watch: Lena Waithe Talks About The Reason She Never Wears Women’s Sneakers

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
There’s A Twitter Account For A Dog Who…
 3 hours ago
05.21.18
Janet Jackson Joins The List Of Stars Bringing…
 5 hours ago
05.21.18
“Wait!” Kendrick Lamar Stops White Fan He Brought…
 6 hours ago
05.21.18
Watch This Spot-On Impression Of The Notorious B.I.G.
 6 hours ago
05.21.18
Fun Facts: Here’s Why Tyra Banks, Warren G…
 7 hours ago
05.21.18
NewsOne Hater Inbox
British Media Personality Says Meghan Markle Has No…
 9 hours ago
05.21.18
Spike TV's Guys Choice 2016 - Arrivals
A Dose Of Cuteness: Chrissy Teigen And John…
 11 hours ago
05.21.18
2018 Billboard Music Awards - Show
WATCH: Billboard Finale Salt-N-Pepa Performs With En Vogue
 11 hours ago
05.21.18
Migos Sign Deal To Judge China’s Biggest Rap…
 18 hours ago
05.21.18
Cardi B Is Back On IG With A…
 18 hours ago
05.21.18
This Cardi B “She Bad” Parody Is All…
 20 hours ago
05.21.18
Katie Hopkins Is Proof That Hate Makes You…
 23 hours ago
05.21.18
See Why Brian McKnight’s National Anthem Performance Was…
 23 hours ago
05.21.18
Dearest Daddies: Big Boi & Andre 3000 Show…
 1 day ago
05.21.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close