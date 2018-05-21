Entertainment News
Watch This Spot-On Impression Of The Notorious B.I.G.

Happy Birthday, B.I.G.!!

It’s the Notorious B.I.G.‘s birthday and Global Grind is celebrating the late legend all day. Press play to see an impression of Biggie that’s so good it’ll make the hair on the back of your neck stand up, courtesy of comedian Dorian Gayle. May Biggie rest in peace, plus his greatest bars in the gallery below.

Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23 Greatest Lines

It seems unreal that the late, great Notorious B.I.G. has been gone for 20 years to the day. Biggie's lyrics and flow were such a cultural force that fans young and old still bump his music like it just dropped this week. The Brooklyn emcee did so much during his short time in the rap game that he's probably your favorite rapper's favorite rapper and definitely an all-time great in any debate. To honor the notorious one on the anniversary of his death, join Global Grind in acknowledging some of the greatest bars Christopher Wallace ever spit. B.I.G. forever.

 

Watch This Spot-On Impression Of The Notorious B.I.G. was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

