Watch This Spot-On Impression Of The Notorious B.I.G.

It’s the Notorious B.I.G.‘s birthday and Global Grind is celebrating the late legend all day. Press play to see an impression of Biggie that’s so good it’ll make the hair on the back of your neck stand up, courtesy of comedian Dorian Gayle. May Biggie rest in peace, plus his greatest bars in the gallery below.
1. The Notorious B.I.G. - "Ready to Die"1 of 8
2. Craig Mack feat. The Notorious B.I.G. & LL Cool J - "Flava In Ya Ear (Remix)"2 of 8
3. Unbelievable - Biggie (Original Version)3 of 8
4. The Notorious B.I.G. - "Machine Gun Funk"4 of 8
5. The Notorious B.I.G - "Everyday Struggle"5 of 8
6. The Notorious B.I.G. - "Victory"Source:Getty 6 of 8
7. Busta Rhymes feat. The Notorious B.I.G. - "Modern Day Gangstas" [Unreleased]7 of 8
