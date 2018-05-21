Watch This Spot-On Impression Of The Notorious B.I.G.

Continue reading Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23 Greatest Lines

It seems unreal that the late, great Notorious B.I.G. has been gone for 20 years to the day. Biggie's lyrics and flow were such a cultural force that fans young and old still bump his music like it just dropped this week. The Brooklyn emcee did so much during his short time in the rap game that he's probably your favorite rapper's favorite rapper and definitely an all-time great in any debate. To honor the notorious one on the anniversary of his death, join Global Grind in acknowledging some of the greatest bars Christopher Wallace ever spit. B.I.G. forever.