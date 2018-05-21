A Dose Of Cuteness: Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Announce Name Of Baby Boy With Adorable Photo

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend shared an adorable first look at Miles Theodore Stephens, he’s their second child and brother to their 2-year-old daughter Luna Simone.

