Black Porn Star Sues After Being Called The N-Word Twice During Sex Scene

Maurice McKnight, who goes by the deeply creative name Moe the Monster, filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles against DF Productions Inc. and porn director James Camp. On July 12, 2017, he claims in a sex scene with Deborah Hinkle, who goes by the name Ryan Conner, she called him the n-word, not once — but twice.

McKnight, who has been in the porn industry for nine years, says while filming a scene he told Camp that he didn’t like the word. McKnight said to BuzzFeed, “I told him, ‘No, I don’t like the word.’” Camp said fans “enjoy” hearing the racial slur and Hinkle didn’t have an issue with the n-word (of course she didn’t). “I said, ‘I don’t care if she’s OK with it — I don’t like that word and I’m not down with it.”

The scene continued after he insisted she couldn’t use the word, however, while he was ejaculating, Hinkle exclaimed the n-word twice. The video was then uploaded to DogFart.com, which “specializes”” in interracial videos. Yep, you read that right — DogFart.com.

McKnight’s lawyer, Dan Gilleon, said in a statement, “The use of the n-word in the workplace is considered by courts, and our society, as the most offensive racial slur imaginable. It embodies the evil of racism. Unfortunately, Dogfart makes a lot of money catering to racists in our society, so they were willing to dupe Moe into performing this scene, knowing Ryan Conner planned to use this vulgar language.”

Neither the production company or the director responded to BuzzFeed for a comment.

The porn industry thrives off of racism, as one report claims. Many actors will not perform with Black actors. Vice.com reports, “only 53%” of porn actresses “will do interracial porn” and “white performers often rationalize their unwillingness to perform with a Black actor by saying they are worried about alienating their fans. ”

While it might be easy to dismiss Knight’s lawsuit, he certainly has some validity and we hope he wins.

