Breaking In Movie Review

Gabrielle Union Is Fashion Goals During Her Book Tour For 'We're Going To Need More Wine'

Gabrielle Union is on a cross country press tour promoting her new book, We're Gonna Need More Wine ($12.95 at Barnes and Noble). While the book reveals a lot of intimate details regarding Gabrielle's life, we are over here living for her outfit choices to promote the book. Styled by Thomas Christos (who was unavailable for comment at time of publishing), we're loving these looks! Check out every single one of her press looks (including her promotional editorials!). Tell us which one is your favorite.