Michael BAE Jordan’s Essence Cover Got The Internet Pregnant

We just want to stop and take this time to thank the Father, the son and the holy ghost for bestowing Michael Blessing Jordan upon us. The blood of a lamb shall pour tonight. We were scrolling Twitter yesterday, minding our business when boom! Essence dropped their June cover with none other than Wakanda’s finest villain kill my vagina , Killmonger.

The Fahrenheit 451 star graces the cover clad in a fine red fireman adjacent track suit, showing of his heavenly sculpted abs and chiseled waistline. Someone turn on the fire hydrant, we’re getting parched just thinking about it.

The mere sight of MBJ’s pecs on the glossy set the net ablaze, quickly signaling a 5- alarm fire (there’s so many good fire references here, it’s too good to be true).

It wasn’t long before women were waving their white towels out their window in hopes of being rescued. And then it happened, we all got pregnant.

Me running to Target on 05/25 to buy this issue! Chiiiilllld pic.twitter.com/91ttbRtXpV — S.CLASS (@SClass68) May 17, 2018

See you in 10 months.

RELATED STORIES:

Denzel Washington Says He’s “Passing The Baton” In Conversation With Michael B. Jordan

Student Brings Cardboard Cutout Of Michael B. Jordan To Prom

Michael B. Jordan To Produce All-Black WWII Drama ‘The Liberators’

30 Times Birthday Boy Michael ‘Bae’ Jordan Lived Up To His Name 14 photos Launch gallery 30 Times Birthday Boy Michael ‘Bae’ Jordan Lived Up To His Name 1. 30 Times Birthday Boy Michael ‘Bae’ Jordan Lived Up To His Name 1 of 14 2. 30 Times Birthday Boy Michael ‘Bae’ Jordan Lived Up To His Name 2 of 14 3. 30 Times Birthday Boy Michael ‘Bae’ Jordan Lived Up To His Name 3 of 14 4. 30 Times Birthday Boy Michael ‘Bae’ Jordan Lived Up To His Name 4 of 14 5. 30 Times Birthday Boy Michael ‘Bae’ Jordan Lived Up To His Name 5 of 14 6. 30 Times Birthday Boy Michael ‘Bae’ Jordan Lived Up To His Name 6 of 14 7. 30 Times Birthday Boy Michael ‘Bae’ Jordan Lived Up To His Name 7 of 14 8. 30 Times Birthday Boy Michael ‘Bae’ Jordan Lived Up To His Name 8 of 14 9. 30 Times Birthday Boy Michael ‘Bae’ Jordan Lived Up To His Name 9 of 14 10. 30 Times Birthday Boy Michael ‘Bae’ Jordan Lived Up To His Name 10 of 14 11. 30 Times Birthday Boy Michael ‘Bae’ Jordan Lived Up To His Name 11 of 14 12. 30 Times Birthday Boy Michael ‘Bae’ Jordan Lived Up To His Name 12 of 14 13. 30 Times Birthday Boy Michael ‘Bae’ Jordan Lived Up To His Name 13 of 14 14. 30 Times Birthday Boy Michael ‘Bae’ Jordan Lived Up To His Name 14 of 14 Skip ad Continue reading 30 Times Birthday Boy Michael ‘Bae’ Jordan Lived Up To His Name 30 Times Birthday Boy Michael ‘Bae’ Jordan Lived Up To His Name

Michael BAE Jordan’s Essence Cover Got The Internet Pregnant was originally published on hellobeautiful.com