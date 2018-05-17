Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Karamo Brown Has Some Advice If Your Mediocre Co-Worker Is Winning More Than You

There's a process to everything.

1 reads
Leave a comment
ICM Partners Upfronts Party 2018

Source: Sean Zanni / Getty

It can be hard out here in the workforce if you’re constantly giving it your all only to come up short.

It’s especially challenging if you feel like your more basic counterparts are getting all the shine, while you’re still struggling to reach your goals.

Well Queer Eye‘s Karamo Brown has a piece of advice that can hopefully shift your perspective. Peep what he has to say below!

 

Seems like Karamo isn’t just keeping the inspiration for his hit Netflix show.

Now check in with that dream of yours and go after it!

Karamo Brown Has Some Advice If Your Mediocre Co-Worker Is Winning More Than You was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Karamo Brown Has Some Advice If Your Mediocre Co-Worker Is Winning More Than You

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Documentary Alleges Whitney Houston Was Molested By Dee…
 4 hours ago
05.18.18
‘Listen To Black Women’ Episode 6: Has Social…
 5 hours ago
05.18.18
FAB FINDS: 10 Bathing Suits You Can Wear…
 6 hours ago
05.18.18
Come On Issa: 8 Things We’re Dying To…
 19 hours ago
05.18.18
#TBT: That Time Nicki Minaj Cut Back On…
 19 hours ago
05.18.18
Karamo Brown Has Some Advice If Your Mediocre…
 20 hours ago
05.18.18
#GlobalGrindInfluencer: Doctor Dapper Explains How A Meme Helped…
 21 hours ago
05.18.18
Watch: J. Cole Sits Down With Angie Martinez…
 21 hours ago
05.18.18
Games N’ Gab: Find Out What Question Made…
 22 hours ago
05.18.18
Everything You Need To Throw Your Own Royal…
 23 hours ago
05.18.18
Hannibal Buress, Thundercat, & IDK Added To Lineup…
 23 hours ago
05.18.18
Issa Rae Just Announced That Season 3 Of…
 1 day ago
05.18.18
Style Files: Trey Songz Top 5 Looks For…
 1 day ago
05.18.18
Vanessa Simmons & Blue Kimble Play Truth Or…
 1 day ago
05.18.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close