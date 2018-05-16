Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Have You Ever Seen A Double Rainbow? Check This Out.

Beautiful.

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

After an intense storm cloud cleared in Virginia, two rainbows formed in the sky side by side. Press play to see nature at its most beautiful.

An Unnatural Disaster: A Closer Look At Flint’s Water Crisis

4 photos Launch gallery

An Unnatural Disaster: A Closer Look At Flint’s Water Crisis

Continue reading An Unnatural Disaster: A Closer Look At Flint’s Water Crisis

An Unnatural Disaster: A Closer Look At Flint’s Water Crisis

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
John Travolta Was Struggling Just a Liiil Bit…
 5 hours ago
05.16.18
2009 American Music Awards - Show
This Right Here? THIS Is The Whitney Movie…
 6 hours ago
05.16.18
The Trump Effect: Kanye West Should Watch This…
 7 hours ago
05.16.18
Retirement Experts Say You Should Have Twice Your…
 8 hours ago
05.16.18
Have You Ever Seen A Double Rainbow? Check…
 8 hours ago
05.16.18
Smokey Robinson Is Not Too Old To Drop…
 9 hours ago
05.16.18
Friends Become Enemies In Massive Internet Debate Over…
 9 hours ago
05.16.18
Zazie Beetz Reflects on Her Sober “Hit Blunt”…
 9 hours ago
05.16.18
Cardi B Explains What Was Behind That Video…
 21 hours ago
05.16.18
Woman Mistakes Michaela Coel For A Flight Attendant,…
 22 hours ago
05.16.18
This Will Smith & Cardi B Mashup Could…
 1 day ago
05.16.18
Remix Please: 11 Of The Trillest “Make America…
 1 day ago
05.16.18
Step Ya Grammar Up: 8 Things We’ve All…
 1 day ago
05.16.18
10 items
Jaden Smith Visits Baltimore [PHOTOS]
 1 day ago
05.16.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now