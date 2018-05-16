Check Out Scenes From The Teacher’s Rally In Downtown Raleigh Today

11 reads Leave a comment
Thousands of teachers have descended on downtown Raleigh today for the “March for Students and Rally for Respect.” The teachers are visiting legislators on the first day of the 2018 session to ask for better pay and working conditions.
5 Fun Facts About Chocolate Chips
5 photos Launch gallery
5 Fun Facts About Chocolate Chips
1. Fun Fact #11 of 5
2. Fun Fact #22 of 5
3. Fun Fact #33 of 5
4. Fun Fact #44 of 5
5. Fun Fact #55 of 5
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – add yours