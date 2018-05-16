Local
Check Out Scenes From The Teacher’s Rally In Downtown Raleigh Today

Karen Clark
Thousands of teachers have descended on downtown Raleigh today for the “March for Students and Rally for Respect.” The teachers are visiting legislators on the first day of the 2018 session to ask for better pay and working conditions.

 

 

 

