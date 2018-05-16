Local
Home > Local

Teachers Rally In Raleigh Timeline

Jodi Berry
5 reads
Leave a comment
Detroit Teachers Hold Walk Out For Second Day

Source: Bill Pugliano / Getty

Nearly a third of North Carolina’s public school students will have a holiday today (May 16) as schools systems across NOrth Carolina close for teachers to attend a rally in the Capital City.

Thousands are expected to be in Raleigh for the “March for Students and Rally for Respect.”

The marchers begin at the NCAE Center at 700 S. Salisbury Street. Then walk down the sidewalk of Fayetteville Street, across the Capitol Grounds (sidewalks only), down Bicentennial Plaza and then to the Legislative Buildings.

TIMELINE

9:45 a.m. — Meet at NCAE Headquarters, 700 S. Salisbury St.

10:00 a.m. — March for Students

10:45 a.m. — Enter Legislative Bldg. and start assembling on the 3rd floor. This may take a little longer than usual with new metal detectors and fewer entries.

12:00 p.m. — General Assembly convenes. We want our members in the galleries.

1:00 p.m. — Time to make appointments with your local representative and on your own for lunch.

3:00 p.m. — Start assembling on Bicentennial Plaza across from the Legislative Building for Rally for Respect.

3:30 p.m. — Rally for Respect begins.

4:30 p.m. — Rally concludes and participants can start making their way back to NCAE Headquarters by foot or by using the R-Line (bus), which picks up at Jones and Wilmington and drops off near NCAE at the Convention Center.

What to know about school lunches, child care on May 16TH

courtesy WTVD

north carolina , Teacher Rally

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Teachers Rally In Raleigh Timeline

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
10 items
Jaden Smith Visits Baltimore [PHOTOS]
 18 hours ago
05.15.18
10 items
Amara La Negra Visits Baltimore [PHOTOS]
 18 hours ago
05.15.18
5 photos
5 Fun Facts About Chocolate Chips
 19 hours ago
05.15.18
'Men In Black 3' New York Premiere - Inside Arrivals
Willow Smith Shocks Jada And Her Grandmother During…
 22 hours ago
05.15.18
13 items
Then & Now: The Transformation Of Ray Lewis…
 1 day ago
05.15.18
Ring Secured: All The Times Taraji P. Henson…
 1 day ago
05.15.18
Spike Lee
Spike Lee Reveals First Trailer For BlacKkKlansman Receives…
 1 day ago
05.15.18
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Jackie Christie Reaches Beyond The…
 1 day ago
05.15.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Kirk’s Side Chick Avoid’s Spice’s Jamaican…
 1 day ago
05.15.18
He Gets It: Professor Lets His Student Bring…
 2 days ago
05.15.18
A Beautiful Mind: LeBron James Gives Us A…
 2 days ago
05.15.18
We Should Put More Respeck On Joe Budden’s…
 2 days ago
05.15.18
Eesh: That Awkward Moment A Woman Realized Her…
 2 days ago
05.15.18
REACTION: Emilia Clarke Shares Her Reaction To Donald…
 2 days ago
05.15.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now