Teachers Rally In Raleigh Timeline

Nearly a third of North Carolina’s public school students will have a holiday today (May 16) as schools systems across NOrth Carolina close for teachers to attend a rally in the Capital City.

Thousands are expected to be in Raleigh for the “March for Students and Rally for Respect.”

The marchers begin at the NCAE Center at 700 S. Salisbury Street. Then walk down the sidewalk of Fayetteville Street, across the Capitol Grounds (sidewalks only), down Bicentennial Plaza and then to the Legislative Buildings.

TIMELINE

9:45 a.m. — Meet at NCAE Headquarters, 700 S. Salisbury St.

10:00 a.m. — March for Students

10:45 a.m. — Enter Legislative Bldg. and start assembling on the 3rd floor. This may take a little longer than usual with new metal detectors and fewer entries.

12:00 p.m. — General Assembly convenes. We want our members in the galleries.

1:00 p.m. — Time to make appointments with your local representative and on your own for lunch.

3:00 p.m. — Start assembling on Bicentennial Plaza across from the Legislative Building for Rally for Respect.

3:30 p.m. — Rally for Respect begins.

4:30 p.m. — Rally concludes and participants can start making their way back to NCAE Headquarters by foot or by using the R-Line (bus), which picks up at Jones and Wilmington and drops off near NCAE at the Convention Center.

courtesy WTVD

